DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Media release
DKSH has acquired the rights for Rocephin from Roche across more than 80 markets. Following the acquisition of Meliane from Bayer announced in July, this transaction is a further step in DKSH's strategy to expand its Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and strengthen its presence in higher-value segments.
Zurich, Switzerland, October 28, 2026 - DKSH has acquired the rights for Rocephin (ceftriaxone), an antibiotic brand, across more than 80 markets spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Rocephin is a broad-spectrum, third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic. Its active ingredient, ceftriaxone, is included in the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines. Originally developed by Roche in Switzerland, the brand has been used in clinical practice for decades and continues to benefit from strong physician familiarity and long-standing brand recognition.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Melanie Grüter
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2423180
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2423180 28.10.2026 CET/CEST