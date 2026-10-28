DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Expands its Healthcare Own Brands Portfolio With the Acquisition of Rocephin From Roche



28.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH has acquired the rights for Rocephin from Roche across more than 80 markets. Following the acquisition of Meliane from Bayer announced in July, this transaction is a further step in DKSH's strategy to expand its Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and strengthen its presence in higher-value segments. Zurich, Switzerland, October 28, 2026 - DKSH has acquired the rights for Rocephin (ceftriaxone), an antibiotic brand, across more than 80 markets spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Rocephin is a broad-spectrum, third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic. Its active ingredient, ceftriaxone, is included in the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines. Originally developed by Roche in Switzerland, the brand has been used in clinical practice for decades and continues to benefit from strong physician familiarity and long-standing brand recognition.



Following the acquisition of Meliane from Bayer announced in July 2026, this transaction represents another important step in DKSH Healthcare's strategy to expand its Own Brands portfolio, a higher-value segment of the Business Unit, with established pharmaceutical products that combine strong brand equity with proven and resilient demand. Rocephin is a strong fit with DKSH Healthcare's Own Brands expansion strategy and further establishes DKSH as a trusted partner.



The established antibiotic brand Rocephin generated 2025 net sales of approximately CHF 61 million. Several of the larger markets overlap with DKSH's existing commercial footprint in Asia and Europe, and DKSH is already a commercialization partner for Rocephin in certain markets.



Patrik Grande, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, stated: "Rocephin is an antibiotic that physicians have relied on for decades, and is a brand with strong Swiss roots. Its acquisition marks another milestone in our Own Brands strategy and further strengthens our position in anti-infectives. With DKSH's commercial reach and pharmaceutical capabilities, we will ensure continuity for patients and partners across the acquired markets, while creating value for our shareholders." About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Livia Baratta

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 79 821 1955

livia.baratta@dksh.com Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

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