

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Ltd. (066570.KS, 066575.KS, LGLG.F, LGLD.IL) reported third quarter operating income of 781.9 billion won, an increase of 13.5% from a year ago. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 663.2 billion won, up 72.2% from last year. Third quarter sales were 23.82 trillion won, an increase of 8.9% from a year ago.



For the cumulative period, operating profit was 4.04 trillion won, up 55.9% from previous year. Sales were 71.38 trillion won, an increase of 9.2% from last year.



LG Electronics shares are trading at 1,62,200 won on Korea Exchange, up 2.98%.



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