

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBG.DE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.518 billion, or EUR1.64 per share. This compares with EUR1.173 billion, or EUR1.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to EUR30.698 billion from EUR32.147 billion last year.



Mercedes-Benz Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.518 Bln. vs. EUR1.173 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.64 vs. EUR1.22 last year. -Revenue: EUR30.698 Bln vs. EUR32.147 Bln last year.



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