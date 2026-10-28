

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY.PK) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR290.9 million, or EUR0.22 per share. This compares with EUR275.0 million, or EUR0.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dassault Systemes SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR427.4 million or EUR0.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to EUR1.551 billion from EUR1.461 billion last year.



Dassault Systemes SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR290.9 Mln. vs. EUR275.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.22 vs. EUR0.20 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.551 Bln vs. EUR1.461 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: EUR 0.42 To EUR 0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: EUR 1.782 B To EUR 1.842 B Full year EPS guidance: EUR 1.35 To EUR 1.36 Full year revenue guidance: EUR 6.399 B To EUR 6.459 B



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