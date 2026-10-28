Sanrio: Hello Kitty goes Beyond Cute: New research reveals how the meaning of cute is evolving, as the global icon brings a first-of-its-kind experience to Paris

Hello Kitty goes Beyond Cute: New research reveals how the meaning of cute is evolving, as the global icon brings a first-of-its-kind experience to Paris

New research commissioned by Sanrio reveals that 61% of Gen Z in the UK believe the meaning of cute has changed over the past decade

82% of UK adults say cute or wholesome moments are a simple source of happiness, while 69% say it provides comfort on difficult days

Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute explores the evolving meaning of cute through a new campaign and immersive Paris experience, running from 31 October to 26 November 2026

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio, the global entertainment and lifestyle brand behind Hello Kitty and other beloved characters, today announces Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute, a new campaign exploring how the meaning of cute is evolving, supported by new research into its growing cultural significance and brought to life through a first-of-its-kind event in Paris.

Exploring the changing role of cute in contemporary culture, the research uncovers how a concept once associated primarily with appearance is taking on new meaning, shaping how people express themselves, connect with others and see the world. Together, the campaign and its Paris event celebrate Hello Kitty's enduring cultural relevance and invite a new generation to discover what it means to go Beyond Cute.

Long synonymous with Japanese Kawaii culture, Hello Kitty has always represented more than an instantly recognisable aesthetic. At her heart are values of kindness, friendship and bringing people together. Through Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute, Sanrio is exploring how these values resonate with a new generation inviting people to look beyond appearances and discover the feeling at the heart of cute.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults found that 38% believe the meaning of 'cute' has changed over the past 10 years - rising to 55 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials, who say it's now about how it makes us feel (37 per cent) and thoughtfulness (25 per cent).

While puppies and kittens remain the nation's most universally recognised symbols of cute, cited by 70% of respondents, the findings also point to the importance of small, thoughtful gestures. More than one in five (22%) consider a friend sending something because it reminded them of you to be cute, while 19% say the same of a handwritten note. These everyday gestures suggest that cute is not just something to look at, but something people express through the way they make others feel.

The emotional impact is clear. More than eight in ten UK adults (82%) say cute or wholesome moments are a simple source of happiness, while 79% say it improves their mood and 69% say it provides comfort on difficult days. Meanwhile, 61% say these moments help them feel more connected to others, reinforcing the role that everyday kindness and shared experiences can play in bringing people closer together.

Digital culture is also helping reshare what cute looks and feels like. Almost four in ten respondents (39%) believe cute has become more closely connected to internet and social culture, while a thoughtful message was identified as the digital interaction most likely to create a genuine sense of connection (51%). Yet the findings suggest that the appeal of cute extends beyond online trends, even for younger generations: it is increasingly rooted in the ways people show one another that they care.

Suzy Reading, Chartered Psychologist and wellbeing expert, comments: "We often underestimate the impact that small, positive moments can have on how we feel. Whether it's a thoughtful message from a friend, a moment of laughter, or something that brings us comfort, these seemingly little things can help us feel more connected, support and uplifted. What's interesting about the idea of 'cute' evolving is that it reflects a broader appreciation for the everyday thing that makes us feel good - not simply what looks appealing, but what creates a genuine warm emotional response. Making space for these moments of joy, kindness, and connection can be a valuable part of our everyday wellbeing."

For Sanrio, this evolution is at the heart of Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute. Kosuke Hamasaki, Managing Executive Officer at Sanrio Co., Ltd., said: "For more than half a century, Hello Kitty has always represented so much more than being cute. At her heart are values of kindness, friendship and connection, which have resonated with fans around the world for generations. With Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute, we wanted to explore how the meaning of cute is evolving for a new generation, and how it can be an expression of the way we make one another feel. Bringing this idea to life through an immersive experience in Paris, we hope to create moments of joy and discovery that bring people together."

To bring this idea to life, Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute will open in Paris this October, offering visitors an immersive journey through three chapters: Calm, Play and Discovery. At Galerie Joseph, visitors will journey through a series of immersive spaces designed to explore the many dimensions of cute today - from a sensory tunnel and a calming Matcha Room to a 270-degree projection experience, a fashion collaboration with GERMANIER, interactive digital art, collaborative games and a personalised charm-making station. Blending moments of reflection, creativity and play, the experience invites visitors to discover how kindness, self-expression and meaningful connections lie at the heart of Hello Kitty.

Running from 31 October to 26 November at Galerie Joseph, 5 Rue Saint-Merri 75004 Paris, the approximately 60-minute experience is open to all ages. Tickets include a Journey Book, personalised bag charm and a matcha drink.

For tickets and further information, visit: https://hellokitty-beyondcute.com/paris/en/.

About Sanrio

Sanrio is a global lifestyle and entertainment company best known for its beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin and Gudetama. Since its founding in 1960, Sanrio has upheld the corporate philosophy of "Minna Nakayoku" (Getting Along Together).

Today, with a presence in over 130 countries and regions, Sanrio continues to strengthen its global influence in entertainment through consumer products, digital content, and immersive experiences.

Guided by the vision "One World, Connecting Smiles.", Sanrio is committed to creating smiles, one person at a time, and spreading the circle of happiness even further afield. As it evolves into a global IP platform provider, Sanrio aims to generate new value in entertainment.

For more information: https://corporate.sanrio.co.jp/en/

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