

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese character goods maker Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136.T) Friday reported higher first-half profit supported by revenue growth.



Profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 29.198 billion yen or 23.94 yen per share from 27.518 billion or 22.84 yen per share a year ago.



Operating profit rose to 42.882 billion from 39.183 billion last year.



Net sales grew 22.9% to 107.725 billion from 87.676 billion in the previous year.



The company forecast full-year net sales of 229.800 billion yen, up 18.4%, and operating profit of 89.500 billion yen, up 15%.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to increase 16.8% to 63.800 billion yen. Basic earnings per share are forecast at 52.62 yen.



In Tokyo, Sanrio Co. shares closed down 6.46% at 1,216 yen on Friday.



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