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WE

WKN: A0LFJA | ISIN: FI0009012793 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
28.10.26 | 10:48
0,172 Euro
-0,29 % -0,001
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WETTERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WETTERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1660,17810:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 19:00 Uhr
57 Leser
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Wetteri Oyj: Ongoing criminal proceedings concerning CEO Aarne Simula are unrelated to Wetteri Plc's operations and the company is not a party to the proceedings

Wetteri Plc
Stock Exchange Release
27 October 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Ongoing criminal proceedings concerning CEO Aarne Simula are unrelated to Wetteri Plc's operations and the company is not a party to the proceedings

Wetteri Plc was informed today, 27 October 2026, of ongoing criminal proceedings concerning the company's CEO, Aarne Simula, in which he is suspected of misuse of inside information in 2021.

The matter is unrelated to the operations of Wetteri Plc (formerly Soprano Plc), trading in the company's shares or Wetteri's listing carried out in 2022. The company is not a party to the ongoing proceedings.

Nevertheless, the Board of Directors of Wetteri Plc considers it important that the matter is investigated by the relevant authorities. At present, the situation does not require any action by Wetteri, and Aarne Simula will continue in his role as CEO.

Wetteri will not comment further on the matter while the proceedings are ongoing.

WETTERI PLC
Mika Aho
Chairman of the Board

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland
Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 18 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs around 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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