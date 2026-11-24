Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release

24 November 2026 at 10 a.m.

Wetteri Plc Interim Report for 1 January to 30 September 2026

Profitability improved in the third quarter compared with the early part of the year - efficiency measures progressing and actions to strengthen working capital initiated

Summary of the review period 1 July to 30 September 2026

The Group's revenue was EUR 102.7 million (EUR 107.1 million), with a decrease of 4%

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million (EUR 4.0 million)

The adjusted operating profit was EUR -0.6 million (EUR 0.1 million)

The operating profit was EUR -2.7 million (EUR -5.3 million)

Revenue in the Passenger Cars segment decreased by EUR 4.7 million (-6%) compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. The order backlog for new cars increased by EUR 15.3 million (22%) during the review period and stood at EUR 85.6 million at the end of the review period

The comparable revenue of the Maintenance Services segment increased by around EUR 1.1 million (5%) year-on-year

The revenue of the Heavy Equipment segment increased by EUR 1.1 million (19%) year-on-year

Summary of the review period 1 January to 30 September 2026

The Group's revenue was EUR 319.9 million (EUR 331.6 million), with a decrease of 4%

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 6.4 million (EUR 8.6 million)

The adjusted operating profit was EUR -5.0 million (EUR -2.7 million)

The operating profit was EUR -9.1 million (EUR -9.4 million)

Revenue in the Passenger Cars segment decreased by EUR 10.1 million (-4%) compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. The order backlog for new cars increased by EUR 41.3 million (93%) during the review period and stood at EUR 85.6 million at the end of the review period

The comparable revenue of the Maintenance Services segment increased by around EUR 3.0 million (5%) year-on-year

The revenue of the Heavy Equipment segment increased by EUR 1.7 million (8%) year-on-year

Outlook for 2026

Due to the uncertainty related to the liquidity situation and the implementation of the financing measures initiated, Wetteri has withdrawn its updated guidance for 2026 issued on 30 October 2026.

Withdrawn guidance: The company expects its revenue to increase year-on-year and its adjusted operating profit to improve, but to remain negative.

Key performance indicators

EUR thousand 1 Jul to 30 Sep 2026 1 Jul to 30 Sep 2025 Change 1 Jan to 30 Sep 2026 1 Jan to 30 Sep 2025 Change 1 Jan to 31 Dec 2025 Revenue 102,660 107,115 -4% 319,862 331,624 -4% 434,057 EBITDA 1,695 -813 -309% 3,792 3,411 11% 12,787 EBITDA, % of revenue 2% -1% 1% 1% 3% Adjusted EBITDA1 3,354 4,013 -16% 6,357 8,578 -26% 8,874 Adjusted EBITDA, % of revenue 3% 4% 2% 3% 2% Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) -2,749 -5,254 - -9,146 -9,431 - -4,538 Operating profit (loss), % of revenue -3% -5% -3% -3% -1% Adjusted operating profit1 -575 86 -766% -5,037 -2,720 - -6,393 Adjusted operating profit, % of revenue -1% 0% -2% -1% -1% Profit (loss) before tax -5,057 -7,860 - -15,385 -16,700 - -13,764 Profit (loss) before tax, % of revenue -5% -7% -5% -5% -3% Profit (loss) for the period -4,281 -6,316 - -12,449 924 -1,447% 4,267 Profit (loss) for the period, % of revenue -4% -6% -4% 0% 1% Earnings per share from continuing operations, basic (EUR) -0.03 -0.04 -0.08 -0.09 -0.07 Earnings per share from continuing operations, diluted (EUR) -0.03 -0.04 -0.08 -0.09 -0.07 Earnings per share, basic (EUR) -0.03 -0.04 -0.08 0.00 0.02 Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) -0.03 -0.04 -0.08 0.00 0.02 Return on equity (ROE), % -64% -72% -54% -55% -30% Return on investment (ROI), % -28% -31% -26% -22% -16% Equity ratio, % 15% 19% 15% 19% 21% Liquidity, % 70% 80% 70% 80% 85% Average number of personnel during the review period 796 826 782 813 803 Invoiced sales of new passenger cars (pcs) 866 930 2,659 2,919 3,837 Invoiced sales of used passenger cars (pcs) 1,859 2,274 5,875 6,474 8,950 Invoiced sales of used commercial trucks (pcs) 97 94 303 311 423 Orders: new passenger cars (pcs) 1,276 769 3,806 3,137 4,138 Passenger cars: order backlog at the end of the period 85,600 36,681 85,600 36,681 44,318 Gross margin on passenger cars (EUR) 1,179 1,209 1,268 1,343 1,153 Passenger car repair shop: hours sold 89,113 86,782 265,994 260,053 354,568

1The adjusted EBITDA and operating profit do not take items affecting the comparability of the Group's EBITDA and operating profit into account, such as expenses arising from reorganisation and other significant non-recurring items, as well as amortisation of the fair value of assets recognised on the balance sheet by means of acquisition calculations. The purpose of the adjusted EBITDA and operating profit is to improve the comparability of the Group's EBITDA and operating profit between periods. The reconciliation of the adjusted EBITDA and operating profit is presented on page 22 of the interim report.

Aarne Simula, CEO:

"In the third quarter of 2026, the Finnish automotive market showed clear signs of recovery. First registrations of passenger cars increased by around 18% in July-September compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. In January-September, first registrations were 5.5% higher than in the previous year.

Wetteri's revenue in January-September was EUR 319.9 (331.6) million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR -5.0 (-2.7) million. In the third quarter, the upturn in the market and the effects of the initiated efficiency measures began to show positively in the result following a challenging first half of the year. Fixed costs, including personnel expenses and other operating expenses, decreased by EUR 2.4 million compared with the second quarter. Adjusted operating profit was EUR -0.6 (0.1) million, compared with EUR -4.5 million in the second quarter. Revenue for July-September was EUR 102.7 (107.1) million.

The revenue of the Passenger Cars segment in January-September was EUR 230.0 (240.1) million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR -7.9 (-6.3) million. There were challenges in the deliveries of new cars in the third quarter, due to which some customer handovers were delayed from the planned schedule, affecting the segment's revenue and result. However, the demand for new cars continued to grow, and our order backlog increased by 133% from the previous year to EUR 85.6 (36.7) million. Demand was particularly strong for new models and fully electric cars.

To accelerate deliveries from the order backlog, after the reporting period we agreed on a new EUR 20 million vehicle financing facility with Hovi Partners Oy. The new car business ties up working capital between order placement and customer handovers, and the arrangement significantly strengthens our ability to deliver the substantially increased order backlog. The facility became available in November.

In the used car market, tight competition continued, affecting pricing and profitability, particularly in diesel cars. During the review period, we initiated measures to improve the margin levels of both new and used cars.

In September, we complemented our brand portfolio with Zeekr, for which Wetteri will act as the exclusive dealer in Finland. Belonging to the Geely Group alongside Volvo and Polestar, Zeekr complements Wetteri's range of premium cars and strengthens our position in the growing electric car market.

Revenue in Maintenance Services in January-September was EUR 65.8 (69.8) million, and the adjusted operating profit was EUR 1.8 (2.9) million. The decline in revenue and profitability was impacted by the divestment of the heavy equipment business in Joensuu and Kajaani, completed in October 2025. On a comparable basis, however, the business developed positively, with segment revenue growing by around 5%. After the review period, we launched a new online booking system that enables effective upselling opportunities and an even easier way for customers to book maintenance services.

In the Heavy Equipment segment, business also continued steadily in the third quarter. Revenue in January-September increased from the previous year and was EUR 21.6 (19.9) million. Profitability improved by 80%, with the adjusted operating profit standing at EUR 0.9 (0.5) million. During the review period, we discontinued the operations of Lahden Rekkapaja Oy, and going forward, Wetteri's Heavy Equipment segment will consist of the business of Suvanto Trucks Oy.

The Company's balance sheet position remains tight. Weak profitability in recent years and the increased order backlog for new cars have further increased the need for working capital. Sufficient financing capacity is essential to enable us to convert the order backlog into vehicle deliveries, revenue and cash flow according to plan. We are actively negotiating new financing solutions and the terms of existing arrangements, while also exploring equity financing options.

Due to the challenging market situation and weak profitability development in the first half of the year, in July we also initiated extensive cost-saving measures aiming at annual cost savings of EUR 7.3 million, including personnel cost savings, optimisation of the dealership network and other profitability-improving measures. As a result of the change negotiations completed on 3 August, 78 employment relationships were terminated and 37 changes to job descriptions were made on grounds of termination. In addition, temporary lay-offs of up to 90 days may affect a maximum of 20 clerical employees of Wetteri Auto Oy. In connection with the negotiations, we also decided to close the Raisio, Petikko and Iisalmi locations as unprofitable. We estimate that the savings targets set for the change negotiations will be achieved in full, and other cost-saving measures have also progressed as planned. Their impacts were already visible in the third-quarter result as a significant decrease in fixed costs.

In the final quarter of the year, we will continue determined measures to improve profitability, advance financing solutions and clear the order backlog. The gradual recovery of the market, Wetteri's diverse brand portfolio, a lighter cost structure and a strong order backlog for new cars are supporting business development and building a solid foundation for 2027."

Estimate of future developments in the industry and the company

In September, the Finnish Automotive Industry Forecasting Group raised its forecast for first registrations of passenger cars in 2026 to 76,000 cars, up from the previous 74,000 cars. The updated forecast would represent growth of around 5.7% from the previous year. In 2027, first registrations of passenger cars are projected to grow further to 82,000 cars.

The development of the passenger car market is supported by signs of a positive economic turnaround, which is reflected, among other factors, in strengthening consumer confidence and consumers' gradually increasing purchasing power. The stabilisation of interest rates and the expanding model range of electric cars are also having a favourable impact on growth.

The 2026 forecast for vans decreased to 9,500 vehicles, down from the previous 10,000 vehicles. In 2027, first registrations of vans are forecast to grow to 11,000 vehicles.

Wetteri's strategy is increasingly focused on the passenger car business. As car sales volumes increase, the company is channelling its resources particularly towards growing new car sales, which also generates a substantial supply of used cars.

To secure profitable growth and improve operational efficiency, Wetteri launched extensive cost-saving measures in July, targeting EUR 7.3 million in annual cost savings, including personnel reductions, dealership network optimisation and other actions aimed at improving profitability. The change negotiations were completed on 3 August. According to the company's estimate, the savings targets set for the change negotiations will be achieved in full, and other cost-saving measures have also progressed as planned. At the same time, the company restructured its organisation to support faster decision-making, greater operational efficiency and enhanced local competitiveness and customer service.

As part of the cost-saving measures, the company is optimising its dealership network from the perspective of profitability and volume, resulting in the decision to close the used car outlets in Raisio and Vantaa, as well as the Iisalmi location, in July-August. In addition, the company has updated its brand portfolio by discontinuing the brand representations of Seres, DFSK, Skywell, Hyundai, Renault and Dacia.

The company is working determinedly to improve profitability, strengthen its financial position and clear the order backlog. The company estimates that the gradual recovery of the market, Wetteri's diverse brand portfolio, a lighter cost structure and a strong order backlog for new cars will support positive business development and provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Disclosure of financial information in 2026

In 2026, Wetteri Plc will publish the following financial reports:

Interim report for January-September, Tuesday 24 November 2026 at 10 am

Oulu 24 November 2026

Wetteri Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Aarne Simula, CEO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 40 068 9613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Maria Halttunen, CFO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 50 325 4370, maria.halttunen@wetteri.fi

Webcast on 24 November 2026 at 1 pm

Wetteri will hold a webcast for investors, analysts and the media on 24 November 2026 at 1 pm. During the webcast, Aarne Simula, CEO of Wetteri Plc, and Maria Halttunen, CFO of Wetteri Plc, will discuss the company's performance for the third quarter of 2026 and the market outlook for the automotive sector. The webcast can be followed at https://wetteri.events.inderes.com/q3-2026

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with locations across Finland. Wetteri employs around 760 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/