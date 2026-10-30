Wetteri Oyj: Inside information, negative profit warning: Wetteri revises its outlook for 2026 - revenue is expected to increase year-on-year and adjusted operating profit to improve but remain negative

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release, Inside information

30 October 2026 at 09:59 a.m.

Inside information, negative profit warning: Wetteri revises its outlook for 2026 - revenue is expected to increase year-on-year and adjusted operating profit to improve but remain negative

Wetteri revises its outlook for 2026. The company expects its revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to improve but remain negative. In 2025, Wetteri's revenue was EUR 434.1 million and adjusted operating profit was EUR -6.4 million.

New outlook for 2026:

Revenue is expected to increase year-on-year and adjusted operating profit is expected to improve but remain negative.

Previously published outlook for 2026:

Revenue is expected to increase year-on-year, and adjusted operating profit is expected to increase and turn positive.

Reasons for the revised outlook

In January-September, the profitability of the Passenger Cars segment and the Group developed more weakly than expected, although signs of improvement in profitability are visible. The unwinding of Wetteri's new car order backlog is expected to have a positive impact on earnings towards the end of the year, but not quickly enough for the previously published guidance to remain justified.

During the year, profitability has been particularly affected by intense competition in the used car market, which has increased costs and affected vehicle pricing. In addition, some importers have revised their delivery schedules. As a result, the company estimates that some of the new car deliveries planned for 2026, together with their revenue and earnings impacts, will be postponed to 2027.

In July, the company initiated extensive cost-saving measures aimed at achieving annual cost savings of EUR 7.3 million, including savings in personnel costs, optimisation of the dealership network and other measures aimed at improving profitability. The change negotiations were concluded on 3 August, resulting in the termination of 78 employees and changes to the duties of 37 employees on grounds that would have entitled the company to terminate their employment. In addition, up to 20 employees of Wetteri Auto Oy may be temporarily laid off for a maximum of 90 days. The company estimates that the savings targets set for the change negotiations will be achieved in full and that the other cost-saving measures have also progressed as planned.

The company estimates that the measures already implemented and currently underway, combined with the significantly increased new car order backlog, the renewed organisational structure and signs of recovery in the market, will enable revenue growth and an improvement in adjusted operating profit during 2026.

Wetteri will publish its interim report for January-September 2026 on Tuesday, 24 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula

CEO

Further information:

CEO Aarne Simula, tel. +358 40 068 9613

CFO Maria Halttunen, tel +358 50 325 4370

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with locations across Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 760 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/