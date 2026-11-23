Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release, Inside information

23 November 2026 at 8:40 p.m.





Inside information: Wetteri's working capital sufficiency and withdrawal of its financial guidance for 2026

Wetteri Plc estimates that, without new financing arrangements, its current working capital will not be sufficient to meet the Group's anticipated requirements over the next 12 months. The Group's liquidity position is currently extremely tight, which has led to an increase in trade payables and restricted deliveries from the growing order book for new vehicles within the planned schedule.

The deterioration in the Group's liquidity has been driven by weak profitability in recent years and the resulting tightening of its financial position. At the same time, the increased order book for new vehicles is increasing the need for working capital.

Converting the order book into deliveries, revenue and cash flow requires sufficient working capital and vehicle financing capacity. The vehicle inventory financing and credit facilities available to the Company support vehicle financing but do not, in themselves, resolve the Group's growing need for working capital financing. The vehicle financing facility agreed in October became available later than planned and was put into use in November.

Operating cash flow is expected to strengthen over the next 12 months. In addition, the Company has initiated measures to strengthen its liquidity and financial position. The Company is negotiating new financing, extensions to the maturities of its existing financing arrangements, amendments to the terms of its financing agreements and changes to repayment schedules for trade payables. In addition, Wetteri's Board of Directors has decided to explore raising equity financing. The Company continues the measures launched in July 2026 to improve profitability and reduce costs, targeting annual savings of EUR 7.3 million. The measures have progressed as planned.

The implementation of the planned financing measures is essential to safeguard the Company's liquidity and its ability to continue as a going concern. The implementation of these measures is subject to uncertainty. If the planned financing measures cannot be implemented to a sufficient extent and within the planned timeframe, this could have a material adverse effect on the Company's liquidity, business operations and ability to continue as a going concern.

Due to the uncertainty related to its liquidity position and the implementation of the financing measures initiated, Wetteri is withdrawing its updated financial guidance for 2026, issued on 30 October 2026. According to the withdrawn financial guidance, the Company's revenue was expected to increase compared with the previous year, and its adjusted operating result was expected to improve but remain negative. The Company is not providing new financial guidance for 2026 at this stage.

Wetteri's Board of Directors is actively monitoring the liquidity position and the progress of the financing measures. The Company will announce updates on the progress of the financing arrangements when there are material new developments to report.

Wetteri will publish its interim report for January-September on Tuesday 24 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

WETTERI PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

CEO Aarne Simula, tel. +358 40 068 9613

CFO Maria Halttunen, tel. +358 50 325 4370

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with locations across Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 760 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/