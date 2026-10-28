Attendo AB: Attendo opens new nursing home for older people in Kokkola, Finland

Attendo is opening Villa Puntus, a new nursing home for older people in Kokkola, Finland. Located in the Rytinmäki area, the new home will offer 50 places in modern, accessible facilities designed to provide a safe and comfortable living environment.

The nursing home is spread across two floors, each with shared living areas and a kitchen, providing opportunities for residents to spend time together and socialise. Staff are on site around the clock to provide care and support based on residents' individual needs.

"Our ambition is to create a safe and welcoming home together with our team, where residents feel comfortable and can enjoy everyday life. We look forward to welcoming our first residents later this year," says Heidi Gül, Area Manager for North Ostrobothnia at Attendo Finland.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Annie Adielsson

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 72 085 68 08

Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

For more information

Linda Bengtsson

Head of Press and External Communications

Phone: +46 722 51 10 06

Email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.