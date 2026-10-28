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AT

WKN: A2AA6V | ISIN: SE0007666110 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AT
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:07
10,590 Euro
+0,67 % +0,070
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
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1-Jahres-Chart
ATTENDO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ATTENDO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,73010,79010:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
60 Leser
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Attendo AB: Attendo opens new nursing home for older people in Kokkola, Finland

Attendo is opening Villa Puntus, a new nursing home for older people in Kokkola, Finland. Located in the Rytinmäki area, the new home will offer 50 places in modern, accessible facilities designed to provide a safe and comfortable living environment.

The nursing home is spread across two floors, each with shared living areas and a kitchen, providing opportunities for residents to spend time together and socialise. Staff are on site around the clock to provide care and support based on residents' individual needs.

"Our ambition is to create a safe and welcoming home together with our team, where residents feel comfortable and can enjoy everyday life. We look forward to welcoming our first residents later this year," says Heidi Gül, Area Manager for North Ostrobothnia at Attendo Finland.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information
Annie Adielsson
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
Phone: +46 72 085 68 08
Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

For more information
Linda Bengtsson
Head of Press and External Communications
Phone: +46 722 51 10 06
Email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

About Attendo
Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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