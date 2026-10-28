

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $343.75 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $270.95 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.591 billion from $1.407 billion last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $343.75 Mln. vs. $270.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.591 Bln vs. $1.407 Bln last year.



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