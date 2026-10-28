

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Paper Company (IP):



Earnings: -$1.126 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.102 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.13 in Q3 vs. -$2.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Paper Company reported adjusted earnings of $197 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Revenue: $6.197 billion in Q3 vs. $6.222 billion in the same period last year.



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