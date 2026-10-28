Netcracker to Join Rogers and TELUS in Executive Keynote on Revenue Growth, Superior Customer Experience and AI-Driven Automation

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will highlight how its AI and automation solutions are helping customers, including Rogers Communications and TELUS, drive business value and deliver enhanced experiences at FutureNet North America, taking place November 4-5 in New York.

Netcracker will also participate in an executive keynote on the convergence of fiber, wireless, fixed-wireless access and satellite and how service providers can expand their service offerings and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. Netcracker will also join a panel discussion on which AI-native ecosystem models are delivering results today and how operators can build the right partner ecosystem to accelerate their journey to autonomous network operations.

Meet Netcracker at booth 11, where the company will showcase its AI-native solutions, which help communications service providers accelerate network autonomy through zero-touch domain orchestration and agile infrastructure management, transform customer experiences with Agentic AI and drive consumer growth and loyalty through context-aware offers and AI-powered recommendations.

Convergence in Action Building the Future Network

Wednesday, November 4 10:00 a.m. ET

Speakers:

Matthew Olfert, Principal Network Architect, Rogers Communications

Amanda Palmer, Director, Consumer Digital Solutions and Product, TELUS

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker Technology

Building the AI-Native Network From Vision to Reality

Thursday, November 5 11:10 a.m. ET

Speakers:

Sruthi Nair, Executive Leadership Director Voice Core Engineering Automation, Boost Mobile

Gustavo Mársico, Chief Architect Vice President, Technology Architecture Transformation, Optimum

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps telecommunications organizations and other industries worldwide transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve the customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, billing, payments and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers transform their businesses, monetize innovation and drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028835906/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com