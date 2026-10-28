

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Synchrony Financial (SYF), provider of the CareCredit health and wellness credit card, launched a strategic partnership with Clarus Technology, a veterinary practice technology company.



The partnership gives veterinary practices access to real-time financial information and pet insurance coverage details through the Clarus Portal, helping them explain treatment costs and support pet owners with payment planning.



The partnership helps veterinary practices reduce administrative work, explain costs earlier, and improve treatment acceptance while making the payment process easier for pet owners.



It also reflects CareCredit's continued commitment to innovation in pet care and support for veterinarians and pet owners.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.75 percent up at $75.55.



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