Magle Chemoswed Holding AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Magle Chemoswed Holding AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number: 556913-4710 Short name: MAGLE ISIN code: SE0014401014 Order book ID: 197575

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be November 11, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB