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MC

WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
München
02.11.26 | 08:01
0,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,03816:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 16:15 Uhr
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Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), org. no. 556913-4710 (the "Company"), held today, on 3 November 2026, an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") at the Company's premises at Agneslundsvägen 20B in Malmö, Sweden. The following resolutions were adopted at the EGM.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive programme to employees (item 7)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to introduce a long-term incentive programme for employees within the group to promote shareholding and value growth and to retain and recruit competent and committed personnel.

The programme comprises the CEO of Magle Chemoswed Holding, the Managing Directors of Magle Biopolymers and Magle Chemoswed, and up to five other key employees. The warrants will be transferred at market value. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at SEK 0.50.

The EGM further resolved on the issue and transfer of a maximum of 23,267,671 warrants of series 2026/2030:1, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, to be subscribed for by the Company for subsequent transfer to participants. Full exercise entails a dilution of approximately 13.04 per cent of the total number of shares and votes, subject to recalculation under the warrant terms.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive programme to board members (item 8)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the shareholder PRS1 ApS, to introduce a long-term incentive programme for board members to promote shareholding and value growth for chairman Stig Løkke Pedersen and board members Søren Mogensen and Tom Rönnlund. The warrants will be transferred at market value. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at SEK 0.50.

The EGM further resolved on the issue and transfer of a maximum of 15,511,781 warrants of series 2026/2030:2, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, to be subscribed for by the Company for subsequent transfer to participants. Full exercise entails a dilution of approximately 9.09 per cent of the total number of shares and votes, subject to recalculation under the warrant terms.

For more detailed information regarding the content and background of the resolutions, reference is made to the notice of the EGM, which has previously been published and is available on the Company's website, https://maglegroup.com.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, CEO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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