Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) announces preliminary and unaudited financial figures for the third quarter of 2026

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 ("Magle Group" or the "Company"), hereby announces preliminary and unaudited financial figures for the third quarter of 2026. These figures are being disclosed in light of Magle Group's delisting on 11 November 2026 and the Company's wish to provide the market with a fair view of its financial performance and position prior to the delisting. Furthermore, the Board of Directors has decided that the Company will not publish a report for the third quarter of 2026 in accordance with Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Company will, however, publish a simplified report for the third quarter of 2026 in accordance with the terms and conditions of its outstanding unlisted bonds. The simplified report for the third quarter of 2026 will be available on the Company's website no later than 30 November 2026.

During the third quarter, the Company carried out directed share issues, set-off issues and a refinancing of Magle Group's bond. These transactions increased equity and cash, and the Company's liabilities to credit institutions were repaid.

Net sales for the third quarter were SEK 70.9 million (71.5), and SEK 212.4 million (205.2) for the first nine months, an increase of 3.5 percent. For the third quarter the operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -45.0 million (20.3),the net result after tax SEK -107.1 million (3.1) and EBITDA was SEK -31.1 million (33.4). For the first nine month the operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -75.8 million (-6.6), the net result after tax SEK -146.1 million (-25.8) and EBITDA was SEK -36.1 million (31.6). The result was affected by non-recurring items.

Magle Group has written down obsolete inventory by approximately SEK 26 million, which is charged to raw materials and consumables. Costs of approximately SEK 4 million related to the refinancing were charged to operating expenses during the third quarter. Net financial items were SEK -63.1 million (-17.3), mainly reflecting financing-related costs of approximately SEK 60 million connected with the transactions carried out.

The directed share issues and set-off issues raised approximately SEK 168 million in new equity. After financing-related costs of approximately SEK 60 million, the net effect on equity was an increase of approximately SEK 108 million. As part of the refinancing, the bond liability increased by SEK 94 million during the third quarter, to SEK 387.4 million on 30 September 2026. The proceeds were partly used to repay the bank overdraft and other liabilities. The Company had no liabilities to credit institutions at the end of the period.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at SEK 38.7 million on 30 September 2026, compared with SEK 2.1 million on 30 June 2026. Shareholders' equity was SEK 320.4 million and the equity ratio 38.0 percent (36.5 percent on 31 December 2025). All figures stated above for the third quarter of 2026 are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The Board of Directors has resolved that the Company will not publish a report for the third quarter of 2026 in accordance with Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Company will, however, publish a simplified report for the third quarter of 2026 in accordance with the terms and conditions of its outstanding unlisted bonds. The figures stated above may deviate from the final figures included in the simplified report for the third quarter of 2026. The simplified report for the third quarter of 2026 will be available on the Company's website no later than 30 November 2026, www.maglegroup.com.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, CEO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 08:56 CET.