

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) on Wednesday reported an increase in third-quarter profit despite lower revenues. Looking forward, the company maintained its guidance for the full year 2026.



Net income for the quarter rose to €1.34 billion or €1.70 per share from €1.12 billion or €1.41 per share a year earlier. Revenue declined 2% to €17.47 billion from €17.83 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 9% to €1.77 billion.



The company attributed the decline in adjusted EBIT mainly to lower commercial aircraft deliveries, a less favourable product mix at its commercial aircraft and helicopter businesses, and costs associated with integrating former Spirit AeroSystems work packages.



Airbus delivered 547 commercial aircraft during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 507 a year earlier.



Nine-month revenue increased 7% to €50.65 billion from €47.44 billion last year. Net income for the period rose to €3.59 billion from €2.64 billion last year.



Looking ahead, Airbus maintained its 2026 targets of around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries, adjusted EBIT of approximately €7.5 billion and free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5 billion.



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