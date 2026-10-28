DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026 28-Oct-2026 / 19:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026 attached. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: QRT TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 447798 EQS News ID: 2424164 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424164&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2026 15:18 ET (19:18 GMT)