

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, U.S. Cyber Command selected Leidos (LDOS) to further develop the first integrated digital platform designed to help cyber operators plan, coordinate, and assess missions through a single, unified environment.



Leidos received a $99 million agreement to continue developing its next-generation cyber planning system.



Developed by its Kudu Dynamics team, the platform helps U.S. cyber operators plan, execute, and assess missions faster, reducing planning time to less than 24 hours in some cases.



On the NYSE, the shares for Leidos were trading 1.45 percent down at $137.62.



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