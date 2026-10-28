

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $287 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $1.369 billion from $1.220 billion last year.



Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $287 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.369 Bln vs. $1.220 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.73 To $ 0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.365 B To $ 1.390 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.93 To $ 2.98 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.465 B To $ 5.515 B



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