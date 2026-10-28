

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $489 million, or $4.93 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $3.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $2.571 billion from $2.316 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $489 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.93 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue: $2.571 Bln vs. $2.316 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.684 B To $ 2.724 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.325 B To $ 10.365 B



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