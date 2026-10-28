

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EVEREST GROUP, LTD. (EG) revealed earnings for third quarter of $233 million



The company's earnings totaled $233 million, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $6.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 14.0% to $3.713 billion from $4.319 billion last year.



EVEREST GROUP, LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $233 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.12 vs. $6.09 last year. -Revenue: $3.713 Bln vs. $4.319 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News