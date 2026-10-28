

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) announced earnings for third quarter of $583.2 million



The company's bottom line came in at $583.2 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $584.9 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $591.3 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $1.774 billion from $1.802 billion last year.



Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $583.2 Mln. vs. $584.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.774 Bln vs. $1.802 Bln last year.



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