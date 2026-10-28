Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i Marketing") to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services (the "Services"). The Services will include, but are not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to a initial media budget of USD$350,000, for a term commencing on or about October 30, 2026 and continuing for approximately 8 to 10 weeks, or until the initial budget is fully expended, with the option to continue on a month-to-month basis pursuant to terms mutually agreed upon by the parties and fully executed supplemental insertion orders.

The Company will not issue any securities to i2i Marketing as compensation under the Agreement. i2i Marketing is an arm's length party to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, as of the date of the Agreement, i2i Marketing and its principals, directly and indirectly, do not hold any securities of the Company.

i2i Marketing contact information: Joe Grubb, 1107 Key Plaza #222, Key West, FL33040, USA; Tel: 312-725-3843; Email: contact@i2illc.com.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus is focused on meeting growing domestic uranium demand driven by the nuclear energy renaissance and the AI-powered data center buildout. Nexus Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of uranium projects in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the Company holds the resource-stage Chord Project in Fall River County, South Dakota, the Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming (the Great Divide Basin project is currently under option). The Company also holds the Arizona Strip Project, comprising 38 BLM lode mining claims covering seven collapse breccia pipe uranium targets in Mohave County, Arizona, including the JD Property which is currently under option. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The Company's US projects are potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) mining methods. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to: the scope and term of i2i Marketing's engagement and the Services that i2i Marketing will provide to the Company under the Agreement, the compensation to be paid to i2i Marketing under the Agreement and whether the Company elects to continue the Services on a month-to-month basis after the initial budget is fully expended. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321416