Elektros, Inc.: The Next Chapter in American Lithium: Elektros Spotlights a Potential New York Opportunity

A publicly traded company examines a domestic lithium pathway as electric-vehicle battery demand keeps the spotlight on U.S. supply

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / A Domestic Lithium Vision Comes Into Focus

Across the electric-vehicle industry, lithium remains a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries powering most fully electric cars. That enduring industrial role is one reason ELEKTROS Inc. (publicly traded on the OTC market, ticker symbol ELEK) is exploring a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, close to Canada but within the United States. This is an early-stage evaluation, not an announcement of an acquired property, proven lithium deposit or producing operation.

The Appeal of an American Supply Route

Location could make a meaningful difference if the underlying project proves feasible. A U.S.-based source might offer domestic processors a shorter, more straightforward transportation route and could avoid certain international shipping and tariff costs. Those advantages have not been established for any ELEKTROS project; geology, mineral rights, permitting, environmental requirements, access to processing, financing and commercial economics all require careful review.

A Wider Market Conversation: Benzinga on Lithium

Benzinga's October 22, 2026 report, titled "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," drew attention to the scale of potential investment needed across the lithium supply chain. The article discusses industry-wide expectations and another company; it does not concern an ELEKTROS transaction or constitute an endorsement of ELEK. The report reinforces why lithium sourcing continues to attract industry attention, while future demand and prices remain uncertain.

Exploration and Innovation, Side by Side

ELEKTROS is also evaluating possible development relationships for its multi-port electric-vehicle charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company's areas of interest span lithium supply and charging technology, although no commercial charging prototype, patent license, acquisition, mining output or related revenue is announced or assured.

Milestones That Can Turn a Vision Into Evidence

Investors evaluating the ELEKTROS story can watch for verifiable steps: confirmation of property and mineral rights, independent geological work and sampling, assessment of infrastructure and permits, identification of potential processing routes, and disciplined review of financing and commercial terms. Each would require its own work and disclosure; no timeline or successful outcome is promised.

A Word to the Investment Community

ELEKTROS believes an ambitious vision earns credibility through measured execution. The company welcomes the attention of shareholders and market participants interested in the long-term possibilities of domestic lithium, while recognizing the uncertainty inherent in an exploratory venture. Management extends its thanks to shareholders and expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company pursues responsible evaluation. This release is not a recommendation to purchase shares or a forecast of stock performance.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property is not an acquired asset or a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transport, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements are expectations rather than guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, title and mineral rights, permitting, environmental obligations, capital availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, logistics, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors could lose some or all invested capital. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-next-chapter-in-american-lithium-elektros-otc-elek-spotlights-a-potential-new-york-o-1243435