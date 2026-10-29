

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY119.546 billion, or JPY140.43 per share. This compares with JPY82.999 billion, or JPY97.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 64.5% to JPY350.377 billion from JPY212.965 billion last year.



Shionogi & Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY119.546 Bln. vs. JPY82.999 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY140.43 vs. JPY97.52 last year. -Revenue: JPY350.377 Bln vs. JPY212.965 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 249.67 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 720.000 B



Guidance is basic EPS



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