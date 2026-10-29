

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French banking major Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit in its third quarter, boosted by growth in net banking income.



In the third quarter, Group net income climbed 24.1 percent to 1.888 billion euros from last year's 1.521 billion euros.



Operating income was 2.673 billion euros, up 20.1 percent from 2.226 billion euros in the prior year.



In the quarter, net banking income grew 7.8 percent to 7.173 billion euros from prior year's 6.655 billion euros. The growth was 8.4 percent at constant perimeter and exchange rates.



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance revenues were up 10.9 percent from last year to 2.531 billion euros.



Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported revenues of 2.777 billion euros, up 12.5 percent from the previous year.



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