CTP REPORTS RECORD 9M-2026 LEASING (+23%) AND 12.5% GROSS RENTAL INCOME GROWTH TO €632 MILLION; DOUBLE-DIGIT DEVELOPMENT YIELDS SUPPORT CONTINUED CASH FLOW GROWTH
Regulatory News:
CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS) ("CTP", the "Group" or the "Company") recorded Gross Rental Income of €632.0 million in 9M-2026, up 12.5% year-on-year, with like-for-like rental growth of 4.8%, supported by indexation and rent reversion. Annualised rental income reached €871 million at 30 September 2026. With a further €130 million of potential annual rental income from 1.7 million sqm under construction, CTP remains on track to reach €1 billion of annualised rental income in 2027. Occupancy remained stable at 93%, with a WAULT of 6.3 years, underpinning resilient and visible recurring cash flow.
CTP signed a record 1,943,000 sqm of leases in 9M-2026, up 23% year-on-year. Average rents on leases signed increased by 1% year-on-year, adjusted for country mix. About 63% of new leases were signed with existing clients, demonstrating the ability of CTP's embedded client base to drive growth across the CTPark Network.
During 9M-2026, CTP delivered 561,000 sqm at a Yield-on-Cost ("YoC") of 10.0%, 93% leased upon completion, bringing its standing portfolio to 15.1 million sqm of GLA.
Company-specific adjusted EPRA earnings increased by 9.8% year-on-year to €365.2 million. Company-specific adjusted EPRA EPS amounted to €0.75, up 7.4% year-on-year on a restated basis1. EPRA NTA per share stood at €20.78, up 4.0% year-on-year and 1.9% since year-end 2025. CTP reiterates its 2026 Company-specific adjusted EPRA EPS guidance of €1.01-€1.03.
CTP's 33.4 million sqm landbank provides significant embedded development potential. The Group maintained €2.1 billion of liquidity, a leverage ratio of 46.6% and 99.9% fixed or hedged debt at 30 September 2026. In 9M-2026 CTP completed €2.2 billion of financing or refinancing transactions, including a €500 million green bond issued in August at a 3.625% coupon and MS +65 bps. In October, the Company announced a share buyback programme of up to €100 million, to be executed gradually alongside its focus on growth and leverage management.
Remon Vos, CEO, comments: "Thanks to our clients and teams, we have been able to deliver strong results in the first nine months, with leasing activity up 23% year-on-year. We see demand coming from manufacturers who nearshore and produce in Europe for Europe, 3PLs as supply chains continue to professionalize and retail-wholesalers with domestic consumption across CEE continuing to grow.
"The cash flow generation from our income producing portfolio continues to increase and is on track to reach €1 billion of annualised rental income in 2027, driven by continued rental growth and deliveries coming online. This generates a strong free cash flow to reinvest in the future growth of our business globally."
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1 Restated for interest capitalisation on development activities
Key financial highlights
In million
9M-2026
9M-2025 restated1
% change
Gross Rental Income
632.0
562.0
+12.5%
Net Rental Income
619.0
549.0
+12.8%
Net valuation result on investment property
56.0
774.4
-92.8%
Profit for the period
320.1
862.8
-62.9%
Company-specific adjusted EPRA earnings
365.2
332.5
+9.8%
In
9M-2026
9M-2025 restated1
% change
Company-specific adjusted EPRA EPS
0.75
0.70
+7.4%
In million
30 September 2026
31 Dec 2025
% change
Investment Property ("IP")
17,400.6
16,835.1
+3.4%
Investment Property under Development ("IPuD")
1,680.3
1,368.1
+22.8%
30 September 2026
31 Dec 2025
% change
EPRA NTA per share
€20.78
€20.39
+1.9%
Expected YoC of projects under construction
10.0%
10.0%
Record leasing demand drives rental growth
During 9M-2026, CTP signed leases for a record 1,943,000 sqm, up 23% from 1,577,000 sqm in 9M-2025. Of the 9M-2026 leases, 779,000 sqm were renewals or expansions and 1,164,000 sqm were new leases.
Average monthly rent on leases signed was €5.63 per sqm in Q3-2026 (Q3-2025: €5.64). Adjusting for country mix, average rent on leases signed in 9M-2026 increased 1% year-on-year.
Leases signed by sqm
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
2023
297,000
552,000
585,000
542,000
1,976,000
2024
336,000
582,000
577,000
618,000
2,113,000
2025
416,000
599,000
562,000
748,000
2,325,000
2026
762,000
813,000
368,000
Average monthly rent leases signed per sqm (€)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
2023
5.31
5.56
5.77
5.81
5.69
2024
5.65
5.55
5.69
5.79
5.68
2025
6.17
5.91
5.64
5.70
5.81
2026
5.90
5.89
5.63
In total, 63% of new leases were signed with existing clients, demonstrating the benefits of the CTPark Network and CTP's long-term customer relationships.
Recurring cash flow from the standing portfolio
CTP's average market share in the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia was 28.3%, and it continues to be the largest owner and developer of industrial and logistics real estate assets in those markets. The Group is also the market leader in Serbia and Bulgaria.
With more than 1,700 clients, CTP has a broad and diversified international client base, including blue-chip companies with strong credit profiles. CTP's clients operate across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, high-tech/IT, automotive, e-commerce, retail, wholesale and third-party logistics. No single client accounts for more than 2% of annual rental income. The top 50 clients represent 35.8% of rental income and 36.6% of portfolio GLA, with many of the Group's largest clients leasing space at multiple CTParks.
The Company's occupancy remained stable at 93% (Q3-2025: 93%). The Group's client retention rate was approximately 93%, demonstrating the strength of its long-standing client relationships. The portfolio WAULT stood at 6.3 years (FY-2025: 6.1 years).
Rent collection remained strong at 99.3%, supporting the resilient payment profile of CTP's diversified client base.
Gross Rental Income in 9M-2026 was €632.0 million, up 12.5% year-on-year, driven by new deliveries and like-for-like growth of 4.8%.
Net Rental Income ("NRI") increased by 12.8% year-on-year to €619.0 million.
Typically, the Group's lease agreements include a CPI-linked indexation clause, under which annual rental increases are calculated as the higher of:
- a fixed increase of 1.5%-2.5% a year; or
- the Consumer Price Index2
As at 30 September 2026, 73% of income generated by the Group's portfolio included this CPI-linked indexation clause, and the Group expects this proportion to increase further over time.
Reversionary potential stood at 14.3% at 30 September 2026, with continued opportunities to capture market rental growth on new lettings and renewals.
Annualised rental income reached €871 million at 30 September 2026, providing a growing recurring income base to support the development pipeline.
___________________________________
2 With a mix of local and EU-27 Eurozone CPI, only limited number of caps.
9M-2026 developments delivered at a 10.0% YoC and 93% leased at delivery
During 9M-2026, CTP delivered 561,000 sqm at a YoC of 10.0%, 93% leased at completion, representing €23.4 million of contracted annual rental income. All deliveries were in existing parks or new parks with potential to exceed 100,000 sqm of GLA.
At 30 September 2026, CTP had 1,677,000 sqm under construction with potential annual rental income of €130 million and expected YoC of 10.0%. Some 93% of projects under construction were in existing parks and a further 4% in new parks with potential for more than 100,000 sqm. Planned 2026 deliveries were 55% pre-let, and 165,000 sqm had been signed for future projects before construction started.
CTP expects to reach 80%-90% pre-letting at delivery, in line with its historical performance. As CTP acts as general contractor in most of its markets, it retains control over the process and timing of deliveries, enabling the Company to accelerate or slow construction depending on tenant demand while offering clients flexibility in building specifications. For 2026, the Group now expects deliveries at the lower end of its previously announced range of 1.4 million sqm to 1.7 million sqm of GLA, reflecting the timing of project completions and its disciplined, tenant-led approach to development.
CTP's landbank totalled 33.4 million sqm at 30 September 2026, with potential to support approximately 17 million sqm of additional GLA and more than €7 billion of illustrative development valuation uplift over time, based on the illustrative assumptions in the Q3 presentation.
Assuming a build-up ratio of approximately 2 sqm of land to 1 sqm of GLA, CTP can develop around 16.7 million sqm of GLA on its secured landbank. CTP's land is held on balance sheet at approximately €60 per sqm and average construction costs are around €500 per sqm, resulting in total investment costs of approximately €620 per sqm. The Group's standing portfolio is valued at approximately €1,060 per sqm, implying potential revaluation gains of around €440 per sqm developed and more than €7 billion of potential development profit from the current landbank.
Valuation result and conservative portfolio yield
Investment Property ("IP") increased to €17,400.6 million at 30 September 2026, up 3.4% since year-end 2025.
Investment Property under Development ("IPuD") increased to €1,680.3 million at 30 September 2026, up 22.8% since year-end 2025.
GAV increased to €19.4 billion as at 30 September 2026, up 5.0% compared with 31 December 2025 and 9.8% year-on-year.
The net valuation result on investment property in 9M-2026 was €56.0 million, comprising €215.3 million on investment property under development, offset by negative €150.3 million on standing assets, including the stabilisation of deliveries, and €-9.0 million on landbank.
Following the strong rental growth in recent years, CTP expects broadly stable estimated rental values (ERVs) for the remainder of 2026, with rental growth expected to resume in 2027.
EPRA NTA per share stood at €20.78 as at 30 September 2026, up 4.0% year-on-year and 1.9% compared with 31 December 2025.
Robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position
CTP maintains strong liquidity and diversified access to funding markets, supporting its development pipeline and financial flexibility.
In 9M-2026, the Group completed €2.2 billion of financing and refinancing transactions:
a €500 million green bond with a 4.5-year maturity, priced at MS +92 bps and a coupon of 3.375%;
- a dual-tranche five-year unsecured sustainability-linked term loan facility with a syndicate of 15 Asian banks, comprising JPY 22.5 billion at TONA +115 bps and USD 180 million at SOFR +135 bps;
- a €500 million unsecured syndicated term loan extended to a five-and-a-half-year tenor at a reduced margin of 135 bps;
- a new €400 million revolving credit facility with a five-year tenor and a margin of 140 bps, provided by five key relationship banks; and
- a €500 million green bond with a 3-year maturity, priced at MS +65 bps and a coupon of 3.625%.
Liquidity of €2.1 billion at 30 September 2026 provides substantial capacity to fund development and address upcoming maturities.
The average cost of debt stood at 3.3%, with 99.9% of debt fixed or hedged and an average debt maturity of 4.5 years.
In September 2026, the Group repaid a €275 million bond from available cash reserves. There are no remaining debt maturities in 2026, with the next bond maturity of €500 million in February 2027, CTP's last bond maturity until June 2029.
The Group's leverage ratio was 46.6% as at 30 September 2026, compared with its medium-term target range of 40-45%. The Group remains committed to returning the leverage ratio to its target range over time through earnings growth, retained cash flow and disciplined capital allocation. CTP has no plans to raise equity and does not require an equity issuance to fund its current development programme.
The Group's higher-yielding assets, with a gross portfolio yield of 6.5%, support a healthy level of cash flow leverage. Normalised Net Debt to EBITDA came to 9.5x, within the Group's target of below 10x.
The Interest Cover Ratio stood at 2.5x, well above the covenant threshold of 1.5x. Unsecured debt represented 72% of total debt, and the Group maintained ample headroom under its Secured Debt Test and Unencumbered Asset Test covenants.
CTP continues to benefit from strong access to diversified funding markets. The scale and diversification of the Group's operations support its strategy of increasing the proportion of unsecured funding over time.
30 September 2026
Covenant
Secured Debt Test
13.0%
40%
Unencumbered Asset Test
188.7%
125%
Interest Cover Ratio
2.5x
1.5x
Leverage Ratio Test
46.6%
60%
Monetisation of the energy business
CTP had 161 MWp of installed photovoltaic capacity at 30 September 2026, up from 154 MWp at year-end 2025. The Group plans to continue expanding its solar capacity across the CTPark Network subject to tenant requirements.
Against a backdrop of volatile energy prices, CTP's sustainability ambitions align with growing client demand for renewable energy from on-site photovoltaic systems. These systems provide clients with improved energy security, a lower cost of occupancy, support for regulatory compliance and the ability to meet their own and their customers' ESG objectives.
Share buyback
In October, CTP announced the launch of a 12-month share buyback programme of up to €100 million. The programme reflects an opportunity to repurchase shares at a significant discount to intrinsic value, with gradual execution and a limited expected impact on leverage.
Guidance
CTP's development pipeline remains tenant-led and is expected to deliver a 10.0% yield on cost. With 1.7 million sqm under construction as at 30 September 2026, the Group now expects 2026 deliveries at the lower end of its 1.4 million-1.7 million sqm guidance range. The continued healthy occupier market is reflected in an additional 165,000 sqm of leases signed for future projects ahead of construction start, representing over €13 million of potential annual rental income upon completion. Growth is supported by recurring cash flow from the standing portfolio, established client relationships and the existing landbank.
CTP's robust capital structure, disciplined financial policy, strong credit market access, industry-leading landbank, in-house construction expertise and deep client relationships position it to deliver on its targets. CTP expects to reach €1.0 billion of annualised rental income in 2027, driven by development completions, indexation and rent reversion.
The Group reiterates its Company-specific adjusted EPRA EPS guidance for 2026 of €1.01-€1.03. This implies year-on-year growth of 9% at the lower end of the range and 11% at the upper end compared with the 2025 result3, adjusted for capitalised interest.
EPS growth is expected to be driven by development deliveries becoming income-producing alongside continued like-for-like rental growth, partly offset by the refinancing of remaining low-coupon bonds. CTP expects double-digit Company-specific adjusted EPRA EPS growth in the years thereafter, supported by its embedded development pipeline and cash flow growth trajectory.
Dividend
CTP paid an interim dividend of €0.345 per ordinary share in October, representing a pay-out of approximately 70% of the Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS, in line with the Group's 70% 80% dividend policy pay-out ratio. The default is a scrip dividend, but shareholders can opt for payment of the dividend in cash.
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3 Restated for interest capitalisation on development activities
WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS
Today at 9am (GMT) 10 am (CET), the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors via a live webcast and audio conference call.
To view the live webcast, please register ahead at:
https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/6abcf7c777fedc00161391b8/fgertd
To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 992921.
Germany
+49 32 22109 8334
France
+33 9 70 73 39 58
The Netherlands
+31 85 888 7233
United Kingdom
+44 20 3936 2999
United States
+1 646 664 1960
Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.
A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://www.ctp.eu/investors/financial-results/
CTP FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Event
Date
FY-2026 results
25 February 2027
Annual General Meeting
28 April 2027
Q1-2027 results
30 April 2027
H1-2027 results
29 July 2027
|Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|For the period
|In EUR million
1.1.2026 30.9.2026
1.1.2025 30.9.2025
|Rental income
632.0
562.0
|Service charge income
75.3
68.8
|Property operating expenses
-88.2
-81.9
|Net rental income
619.0
549.0
|Income from renewable energy
15.1
12.4
|Expenses from renewable energy
-12.0
-6.6
|Net income from renewable energy
3.1
5.8
|Hotel operating revenue
18.9
16.6
|Hotel operating expenses
-14.1
-9.0
|Net operating income from hotel operations
4.8
7.6
|Income from development activities
38.9
33.7
|Expenses from development activities
-26.6
-23.4
|Net income from development activities
12.2
10.2
|Total revenues
780.1
693.5
|Total attributable external expenses
-141.0
-120.9
|Gross profit
639.1
572.6
|Net valuation result on investment property
56.0
774.4
|Other income
15.9
7.6
|Amortisation, depreciation and impairment
-10.9
-8.5
|Employee benefits
-45.8
-38.6
|Impairment of financial assets
0.1
0.0
|Other expenses
-45.6
-37.7
|Net other income (expenses)
-86.4
-77.3
|Profit before finance costs
608.8
1,269.6
|Interest income
10.3
19.7
|Interest expense
-197.7
-188.6
|Other financial expenses
-21.9
-21.6
|Other financial gains (losses)
-3.4
-17.9
|Net finance costs
-212.6
-208.4
|Profit before income tax
396.1
1,061.2
|Income tax expense
-76.0
-198.4
|Profit for the period
320.1
862.8
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that will never be reclassified to profit and loss
|Revaluation of PPE net of tax
-0.5
2.5
|Items that are or may be reclassified to profit and loss
|Cash flow hedge effective portion of changes in fair value net of tax
76.5
67.0
|Foreign currency translation differences net of tax
-1.2
4.4
|Total other comprehensive income net of tax
74.8
73.9
|Total comprehensive income for the period
394.9
936.7
|Profit attributable to:
|Non-controlling interests
0.0
0.0
|Equity holders of the Company
320.1
862.8
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Non-controlling interests
0.0
0.0
|Equity holders of the Company
394.9
936.7
|Earnings per share (EUR)
|Basic earnings per share
0.66
1.81
|Diluted earnings per share
0.66
1.81
|* Restated for interest capitalisation on development activities
|Consolidated statement of financial position
|In EUR million
30-Sep-2026
31-Dec-2025
|Assets
|Investment property
17,400.6
16,835.1
|Investment property under development
1,680.3
1,368.1
|Property, plant and equipment
333.5
279.8
|Goodwill and intangible assets
141.0
137.9
|Trade and other receivables
44.3
88.8
|Derivative financial instruments
198.4
4.9
|Financial investments
8.2
5.5
|Long-term receivables from related parties
11.5
13.2
|Deferred tax assets
25.6
19.4
|Total non-current assets
19,843.4
18,752.6
|Trade and other receivables
295.1
327.8
|Short-term receivables from related parties
0.0
0.0
|Derivative financial instruments
0.0
123.4
|Contract assets
56.1
36.5
|Current tax assets
16.8
19.2
|Cash and cash equivalents
404.5
708.4
|Total current assets
772.6
1,215.3
|Total assets
20,615.9
19,967.9
|Issued capital
78.4
77.6
|Share premium
3,018.8
3,094.7
|Translation reserve
0.2
1.4
|Cash flow hedge reserve
146.4
69.9
|Revaluation reserve
29.4
29.9
|Retained earnings
5,507.9
5,188.7
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
8,781.1
8,462.2
|Total equity
8,781.1
8,462.2
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings from financial institutions
4,230.7
4,013.5
|Bonds issued
4,717.3
4,434.3
|Trade and other payables
147.0
151.8
|Derivative financial instruments
26.4
40.8
|Deferred tax liabilities
1,702.1
1,640.4
|Total non-current liabilities
10,823.5
10,280.7
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings from financial institutions
85.1
72.4
|Bonds issued
576.1
708.4
|Trade and other payables
335.4
413.7
|Derivative financial instruments
0.0
2.8
|Current tax liabilities
14.7
27.7
|Total current liabilities
1,011.3
1,225.0
|Total liabilities
11,834.8
11,505.7
|Total equity and liabilities
20,615.9
19,967.9
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
|In EUR million
1.1.2026 30.9.2026
1.1.2025 30.9.2025
|Operating activities
|Profit for the period
320.1
862.8
|Adjustments for:
|Net valuation result on investment property
-56.0
-774.3
|Amortisation and depreciation and impairment (incl. hotels and solar plants)
18.3
12.6
|Net interest expenses
187.4
168.9
|Change in FMV of derivatives and hedge
2.1
-0.6
|Other changes
1.0
-1.5
|Change in foreign currency rates
-0.1
15.6
|Loss from bond repayment
13.3
0.0
|Income tax expense
76.0
198.4
|Operating profit before changes in working capital
562.1
481.9
|Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables and other items
31.4
-12.6
|Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables and other items
-56.6
60.7
|Decrease (increase) in contract assets
-19.6
-3.8
|Cash generated from operations
444.8
443.3
|Interest paid
-236.8
-175.2
|Interest received
8.7
18.2
|Income taxes paid
-53.3
-54.5
|Cash flows from operating activities
235.9
314.7
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of investment property
-100.5
-93.7
|Acquisition of PPE and intangible assets
-31.1
-22.8
|Advances paid for investment property and PPE
-2.6
-72.9
|Proceeds from disposal of investment property and PPE
27.3
2.3
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
0.0
-45.2
|Pre-acquisition loans and borrowings provided to acquired subsidiaries
0.0
-36.3
|Development of investment property
-688.0
-701.5
|Cash flows used in investing activities
-794.9
-970.1
|Financing activities
|Bonds issued
998.1
996.2
|Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings/bonds
-954.6
-757.1
|Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings
330.0
684.8
|Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings/bonds
-18.2
-27.1
|Dividends paid
-76.0
-44.9
|Payment of lease liabilities
-23.3
-3.4
|Cash flows from used in financing activities
256.0
848.5
|Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
708.4
855.4
|Increase decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents
-303.0
193.1
|Change in foreign currency rates
-0.9
3.7
|Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September
404.5
1,052.2
About CTP
CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 15.1 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 1.7 million sqm under construction as at 30 September 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining an annual client retention of 90% and generating approximately 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CTP. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.
This press release contains inside information as defined in article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028899795/en/
Contacts:
CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:
Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer
Mobile: +420 730 197 500
Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu
Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager
Mobile: +420 724 928 828
Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu
CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk