

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZOZO, Inc. (SAR.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY21.751 billion, or JPY24.74 per share. This compares with JPY21.006 billion, or JPY23.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to JPY110.642 billion from JPY105.249 billion last year.



ZOZO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY21.751 Bln. vs. JPY21.006 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY24.74 vs. JPY23.68 last year. -Revenue: JPY110.642 Bln vs. JPY105.249 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 56.20 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 241.900 B



All EPS are Basic



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