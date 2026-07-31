

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, ZOZO, Inc (3092.T), a Japanese online shopping firm, reported higher profit in the first quarter as revenues grew from the prior year. Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2026.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 4.6 percent to 11.90 billion yen from 11.38 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share increased to 13.45 yen from 12.79 yen last year.



Operating profit for the first quarter climbed by 5.4 percent to 17.88 billion yen from 16.92 billion yen in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITA was up 3.6 percent to 18.75 billion yen from 18.09 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales for the period increased by 3.9 percent to 56.13 billion yen from 54.03 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company reiterated its forecasts for 2026, with net sales at 241.90 billion-yen, operating profit at 74.40 billion yen, adjusted EBITA at 77.90-billion-yen, profit at 49.70 billion yen, and earnings per share at 56.20 yen.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares closed Friday's trading 4.39 percent down at 1143.00 yen.



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