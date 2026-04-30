

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZOZO, Inc. (SAR.F) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY47.926 billion, or JPY54.11 per share. This compares with JPY45.346 billion, or JPY50.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to JPY228.373 billion from JPY231.131 billion last year.



ZOZO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY47.926 Bln. vs. JPY45.346 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.11 vs. JPY50.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY228.373 Bln vs. JPY231.131 Bln last year.



*Basic income per share



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a net income of JPY 49.700 billion, or JPY 56.20 per share, on sales of JPY 241.900 billion. For the full year, ZOZO aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 40 per share, higher than last year's JPY 39 per share.



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