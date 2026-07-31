

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZOZO, Inc. (SAR.F) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY11.895 billion, or JPY13.45 per share. This compares with JPY11.376 billion, or JPY12.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY56.132 billion from JPY54.028 billion last year.



ZOZO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY11.895 Bln. vs. JPY11.376 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY13.45 vs. JPY12.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY56.132 Bln vs. JPY54.028 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 56.20 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 241.900 B



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