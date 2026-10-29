

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAY.PK) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY618.892 billion, or JPY348.57 per share. This compares with JPY511.749 billion, or JPY288.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to JPY2.991 trillion from JPY2.634 trillion last year.



Japan Tobacco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY618.892 Bln. vs. JPY511.749 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY348.57 vs. JPY288.21 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.991 Tn vs. JPY2.634 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 372.88 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.903 T



Guidance EPS is Basic



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