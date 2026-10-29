

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG Ordin. Share (VOW.BE) released Loss for its third quarter of -EUR4.648 billion



The company's earnings totaled -EUR4.648 billion, or -EUR9.29 per share. This compares with -EUR482 million, or -EUR0.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to EUR75.277 billion from EUR80.305 billion last year.



Volkswagen AG Ordin. Share earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -EUR4.648 Bln. vs. -EUR482 Mln. last year. -EPS: -EUR9.29 vs. -EUR0.96 last year. -Revenue: EUR75.277 Bln vs. EUR80.305 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: EUR 315 B



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