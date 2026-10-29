

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY305.626 billion, or JPY189.52 per share. This compares with JPY112.441 billion, or JPY70.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to JPY2.407 trillion from JPY2.219 trillion last year.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY305.626 Bln. vs. JPY112.441 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY189.52 vs. JPY70.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.407 Tn vs. JPY2.219 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 131.28 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.700 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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