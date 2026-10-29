

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $8.263 billion, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $3.683 billion, or $1.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TotalEnergies SE reported adjusted earnings of $9.097 billion or $4.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.2% to $66.819 billion from $48.691 billion last year.



TotalEnergies SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $8.263 Bln. vs. $3.683 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.66 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $66.819 Bln vs. $48.691 Bln last year.



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