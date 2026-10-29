

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY79.238 billion, or JPY584.54 per share. This compares with JPY46.486 billion, or JPY342.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to JPY307.975 billion from JPY224.839 billion last year.



Konami Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY79.238 Bln. vs. JPY46.486 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY584.54 vs. JPY342.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY307.975 Bln vs. JPY224.839 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 995.90 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 583.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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