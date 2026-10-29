

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc (ALNPY.PK) announced earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY67.086 billion, or JPY129.54 per share. This compares with JPY76.085 billion, or JPY145.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to JPY1.399 trillion from JPY1.190 trillion last year.



ANA Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY67.086 Bln. vs. JPY76.085 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY129.54 vs. JPY145.46 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.399 Tn vs. JPY1.190 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 214.79 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.870 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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