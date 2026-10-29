

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (KAEPF) announced earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY182.995 billion, or JPY164.24 per share. This compares with JPY232.931 billion, or JPY209.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to JPY2.235 trillion from JPY2.008 trillion last year.



The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY182.995 Bln. vs. JPY232.931 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY164.24 vs. JPY209.08 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.235 Tn vs. JPY2.008 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 278.23 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.500 T



All EPS are basic



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