Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology plans to transfer its shares to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 29 October 2026 at 09:00 (EET)

Detection Technology plans to transfer its shares to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market

The Board of Directors of Detection Technology Plc has decided to initiate planning for the transfer of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. The company aims to complete the potential transfer no earlier than Q2 2027.

The objective of the planned transfer is to increase Detection Technology's visibility in the capital markets, broaden its international and institutional investor base, and create conditions for improved liquidity in the company's shares.

"We see the move to the Main Market as a natural next step that reflects our international profile and stage of development. We want to strengthen our position in the capital markets and reach a broader investor base. The potential transfer would not change the strategic direction of our business," says Hannu Martola, President and CEO of Detection Technology.

The company does not plan a share issue in connection with the potential transfer. The transfer is subject to the completion of the necessary preparations, fulfillment of the listing requirements, and approval by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Further information

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Nordea is the company's Certified Advisor under the Nasdaq First North GM rules, +358 9 5300 6774

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US.

The company's shares have been traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since March 2015 under the trading symbol DETEC.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.deetee.com