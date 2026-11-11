Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology launches extra-large flat panel detector for medical CBCT and IGRT

Detection Technology Plc press release 11 November 2026 at 14:00 (EET)

Detection Technology, a global provider of X-ray detector solutions, today announced the launch of X-Panel 4386a FPM, an extra-large single-glass dynamic thin-film transistor (TFT) flat panel detector for medical cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) and image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT). With a 430 × 860 mm active area-twice the imaging area of a conventional 43 × 43 cm detector-the new detector enables broader anatomical coverage in a single acquisition, larger fields of view and more efficient CBCT imaging workflows. Equipped with a cesium iodide (CsI) scintillator, X-Panel 4386a FPM extends Detection Technology's X-Panel XL series into medical imaging.

Depending on system geometry, the larger detector area can expand the reconstructed field of view from approximately 25 cm with a typical 43 × 43 cm detector to up to 50 cm. Capturing more of the patient's cross-section in each projection can reduce truncation artifacts and the need for multiple acquisitions. X-Panel 4386a FPM is designed for applications including whole-body and long-axis CBCT, intraoperative and mobile CBCT, image-guided radiotherapy, and weight-bearing imaging.

"Customers have been asking for more detector coverage while maintaining the speed required for dynamic imaging. In X-Panel 4386a FPM, we combine an extra-large single-glass TFT sensor with a CsI scintillator and fast readout electronics. This gives OEMs more freedom to design new CBCT systems, cover larger anatomies and explore new imaging workflows and applications," said Tuomas Holma, Product Director at Detection Technology.

X-Panel 4386a FPM supports flexible high-speed acquisition. Fast readout electronics and dual-sided readout enable dynamic imaging across the large sensor area, while binning and region-of-interest modes allow system designers to balance spatial resolution and imaging speed according to the clinical protocol. Shorter acquisitions can help reduce motion-related image degradation and improve patient comfort.

The detector is based on a continuous single-glass amorphous silicon TFT sensor with a direct-deposition CsI scintillator. The single-glass architecture has no seams or gaps across the imaging area, helping avoid seam-related artifacts and providing a uniform basis for calibration. Built-in mounting for an anti-scatter grid (ASG) supports scatter reduction in large-field-of-view CBCT applications.

Two X-Panel 4386a FPM product variants address different system requirements. X-Panel 4386a FPM-CSV-TG is optimized for medical CBCT imaging. X-Panel 4386a FPM-CSV-TG-S adds internal shielding to protect the detector electronics from MV scatter in radiotherapy environments and is designed for kV CBCT imaging in image-guided radiotherapy, including patient positioning and adaptive radiotherapy workflows. Both configurations feature a 140 µm pixel pitch, a 3072 × 6144 pixel matrix and a 10G Ethernet data interface, with Windows and Linux SDK support for system integration.

Detection Technology will showcase X-Panel 4386a FPM at RSNA 2026, Booth 1353, McCormick Place, Chicago, from 29 November to 2 December 2026.

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Further information

Tuomas Holma, Product Director, +358 44 9016 769, tuomas.holma@deetee.com

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC. www.deetee.com