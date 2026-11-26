Original-Research: Detection Technology Oyj - from NuWays AG



26.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Classification of NuWays AG to Detection Technology Oyj Company Name: Detection Technology Oyj ISIN: FI4000115464 Reason for the research: Initiation Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 10.80 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo

Detecting hidden value; INITIATE with BUY



Detection Technology (DT) is a Finnish specialist in X-ray detectors, the most critical and technically demanding component of an X-ray system. Founded in 1991 by CERN physicists, DT designs and manufactures detectors that OEMs and system integrators build into their X-ray systems, from hospital scanners and airport baggage screening to food inspection on production lines. Invisible to the end user, the detector determines image quality and radiation dose.



At the centre of DT's strategy is a clear customer focus. DT tailors its detectors to the customer's scanner platform, from custom-engineered components for large OEMs with their own engineering teams to complete, calibrated subsystems for smaller OEMs and system integrators. This is backed by close engineering support throughout the project, fast turnaround and local teams in China, Europe and India. Once designed in, the detector typically remains part of a scanner platform for five to ten years, creating strong customer lock-in. DT complements these tailored solutions with a portfolio of standard, off-the-shelf detectors.



DT is one of the few X-ray detector specialists with established positions in all three key detector technologies, namely computed tomography (CT), line scan and flat panels. It serves three application areas, by which it reports its sales: Medical (46% of FY25 sales) supplies detectors for CT scanners and digital X-ray, used in everything from stroke scans to routine dental check-ups. DT holds c. 20% of the medical CT detector market, serving global leaders such as GE HealthCare. Growth is driven by ageing populations and the shift to advanced imaging in emerging markets.

(46% of FY25 sales) supplies detectors for CT scanners and digital X-ray, used in everything from stroke scans to routine dental check-ups. DT holds c. 20% of the medical CT detector market, serving global leaders such as GE HealthCare. Growth is driven by ageing populations and the shift to advanced imaging in emerging markets. Security (35%) supplies detectors for airport baggage screening, cargo, urban security and parcel scanners. DT holds c. 20% of the security CT detector market. Growth is driven by airports replacing 2D scanners with CT, a global rollout only ~25% complete.

(35%) supplies detectors for airport baggage screening, cargo, urban security and parcel scanners. DT holds c. 20% of the security CT detector market. Growth is driven by airports replacing 2D scanners with CT, a global rollout only ~25% complete. Industrial (18%) supplies detectors for quality control and sorting, from food inspection to recycling. DT holds c. 30% of the industrial line-scan market. Growth is driven by automation and new applications such as EV battery inspection. 2026-27 is seen as a turning point. In recent years, a series of shocks derailed DT's previous strategy period, from COVID-19 and component shortages to trade policy tensions, China's healthcare reform and a decline in the Chinese security market. Yet DT stayed profitable throughout and earned above its cost of capital in every year since 2020 except 2022. In 2026, DT returned to growth, with 9M sales up 9.2% despite security sales falling c. 11%. With the trough now behind, we expect security to recover in 2027, supported by a stronger order backlog.



At € 6.90, DT trades at c. 9.5x trailing EV/EBITA, near the bottom of its range since listing and c. 45% below its 10-year median of 17.2x. On EV/EBIT 2027e, DT also trades at a 35% discount to its peers. This is at odds with a business that returned to growth this year, and that has stayed profitable through a series of shocks. We see DT as a high-quality niche leader trading at a cyclical low.



We initiate with a BUY rating and a € 10.80 PT based on DCF.



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