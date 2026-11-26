Original-Research: Detection Technology Oyj - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Detection Technology Oyj
Detecting hidden value; INITIATE with BUY
Detection Technology (DT) is a Finnish specialist in X-ray detectors, the most critical and technically demanding component of an X-ray system. Founded in 1991 by CERN physicists, DT designs and manufactures detectors that OEMs and system integrators build into their X-ray systems, from hospital scanners and airport baggage screening to food inspection on production lines. Invisible to the end user, the detector determines image quality and radiation dose.
At the centre of DT's strategy is a clear customer focus. DT tailors its detectors to the customer's scanner platform, from custom-engineered components for large OEMs with their own engineering teams to complete, calibrated subsystems for smaller OEMs and system integrators. This is backed by close engineering support throughout the project, fast turnaround and local teams in China, Europe and India. Once designed in, the detector typically remains part of a scanner platform for five to ten years, creating strong customer lock-in. DT complements these tailored solutions with a portfolio of standard, off-the-shelf detectors.
DT is one of the few X-ray detector specialists with established positions in all three key detector technologies, namely computed tomography (CT), line scan and flat panels. It serves three application areas, by which it reports its sales:
At € 6.90, DT trades at c. 9.5x trailing EV/EBITA, near the bottom of its range since listing and c. 45% below its 10-year median of 17.2x. On EV/EBIT 2027e, DT also trades at a 35% discount to its peers. This is at odds with a business that returned to growth this year, and that has stayed profitable through a series of shocks. We see DT as a high-quality niche leader trading at a cyclical low.
We initiate with a BUY rating and a € 10.80 PT based on DCF.
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NuWays AG - Equity Research
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Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2442356 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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