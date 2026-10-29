Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology Plc business review January-September 2026

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 29 October 2026 at 09:00 (EET)

DETECTION TECHNOLOGY PLC BUSINESS REVIEW JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Detection Technology Q3 2026: Net sales grew, driven by medical and industrial applications

July-September 2026 highlights

Net sales increased by 9.2% to EUR 27.0 million (24.7)

Net sales of Americas increased by 168.8% to EUR 1.7 million (0.6)

Net sales of APAC (Asia-Pacific) increased by 24.7% to EUR 20.7 million (16.6)

Net sales of EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) decreased by -38.9% to EUR 4.6 million (7.5)

Net sales of industrial applications increased by 31.5% to EUR 5.9 million (4.5)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 33.4% to EUR 13.9 million (10.4)

Net sales of security applications decreased by -26.5% to EUR 7.2 million (9.8)

Operating profit (EBITA) excluding non-recurring items (NRI) was EUR 2.5 million (2.8)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) excluding NRI was 9.2% of net sales (11.4%)

Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 2.5 million (2.5)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) was 9.2% of net sales (10.0%)

Return on net assets (RONA, 12-month rolling) was 18.7% (24.2%)

January-September 2026 highlights

Net sales increased by 9.2% to EUR 77.9 million (71.3)

Net sales of Americas increased by 53.2% to EUR 4.6 million (3.0)

Net sales of APAC increased by 11.9% to EUR 56.8 million (50.8)

Net sales of EMEIA decreased by -6.2% to EUR 16.5 million (17.6)

Net sales of industrial applications increased by 14.0% to EUR 15.7 million (13.8)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 23.4% to EUR 39.2 million (31.8)

Net sales of security applications decreased by -11.1% to EUR 22.9 million (25.8)

Operating profit (EBITA) excluding non-recurring items (NRI) was EUR 6.6 million (5.9)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) excluding NRI was 8.5% of net sales (8.3%)

Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 6.6 million (5.6)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) was 8.5% of net sales (7.8%)

UNAUDITED (Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.)



Business outlook

Detection Technology expects its year-on-year total net sales to remain stable in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

The geopolitical situation, new U.S. import tariffs, material constraints, and price competition create uncertainty.

Detection Technology aims to increase its sales by at least 10% per annum and to achieve an operating margin (EBITA) of 15% in the medium term.



President and CEO, Hannu Martola:

"In Q3, our total net sales grew by 9%. Medical applications were the main growth driver, while sales in industrial applications also grew strongly, supported by both line-scan solutions and flat-panel detectors (TFT). TFT sales accounted for 10% of our total net sales. Sales in security applications, on the other hand, declined due to a one-time drop in cargo detector sales and lower CT detector sales.

Sales in medical applications grew by 33%, supported by continued solid global demand for computed tomography (CT) applications. Growth was particularly strong in China, which plays a significant role in manufacturing CT systems for global markets. In the APAC region, we also secured design wins for our new CT products. Medical TFT sales also developed favorably, accounting for approximately one-fifth of our total TFT sales.

Sales in security applications declined. Security sales in EMEIA were particularly affected by the relocation of a key customer's production to APAC. Sales in APAC also declined due to lower cargo and CT detector demand, although the key customer's production transfer partly offset the decline. In the Americas, however, sales developed favorably. In total, we estimate that the global rollout of cabin baggage CT systems is approximately 25% complete. Based on sales forecasts and a stronger order backlog, the outlook for growth in security sales in 2027 is good.

Sales in industrial applications grew by more than 30%. We regained market share, and sales of line-scan solutions returned to strong growth, particularly in China but also in the Americas. Industrial TFT sales increased by 60% compared with the corresponding period last year. The strong development of TFT sales supports the growth objectives of our DT2030 strategy.

Our profitability improved from the previous quarter and was broadly in line with the comparison period. The EBITA margin was 9.2%. The sales mix remained weighted toward medical CT products, continuing to weigh on profitability.

Operating cash flow turned around and improved significantly compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Working capital absorption eased as inventory buildup stopped.

We are planning to transfer to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market in Q2 2027. Our objective is to increase our visibility in the capital markets, broaden our international and institutional investor base, and create conditions for improved liquidity in our shares. We see the move to the Main Market as a natural next step that reflects our international profile and stage of development.

We expect our year-on-year (YoY) total net sales to remain stable in Q4 2026. We anticipate sales in security applications to grow quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but decline YoY. Medical application sales are expected to decline temporarily YoY as OEM customers optimize their inventory levels. We expect industrial application sales to grow at a double-digit rate. Geographically, we anticipate growth in APAC and the Americas, while sales in EMEIA are expected to decline.

We also expect our total net sales to remain stable in Q1 2027 due to the comparison period being exceptionally strong. Driven by our new products and orders, we enter the new year with confidence and anticipate growth across all our application areas in 2027."



Key figures

(EUR 1,000) 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales 26,997 24,717 77,867 71,338 101,023 Change in net sales, % 9.2% -8.8% 9.2% -6.0% -6.0% EBITA excluding NRI 2,477 2,807 6,647 5,908 9,597 EBITA excluding NRI, % 9.2% 11.4% 8.5% 8.3% 9.5% Non-recurring items (NRI) 0 -342 0 -342 -342 EBITA 2,477 2,465 6,647 5,566 9,255 EBITA, % 9.2% 10.0% 8.5% 7.8% 9.2% R&D costs 2,903 2,723 8,499 8,504 11,266 R&D costs, % of net sales 10.8% 11.0% 10.9% 11.9% 11.2% Cash flow from operating activities 2,940 492 -1,099 2,389 3,885 Net interest-bearing debt at end of period -10,638 -19,800 -10,638 -19,800 -20,473 Investments 806 504 4,484 2,052 2,965 Return on net assets (RONA), % 18.7% 24.2% 18.7% 24.2% 20.4% Gearing, % -12.8% -26.5% -12.8% -26.5% -26.1% Earnings per share, EUR 0.13 0.11 0.37 0.22 0.44 Earnings per share (diluted), EUR 0.13 0.11 0.37 0.22 0.44 Number of shares at the end of the period 14,655,630 14,655,630 14,655,630 14,655,630 14,655,630 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 14,655,630 14,655,630 14,655,630 14,655,697 14,655,680 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 14,664,230 14,655,630 14,658,497 14,657,172 14,656,787

This release is a summary of Detection Technology's business review January-September 2026. The complete report can be found attached to the release and on the company's website.

Board of Directors, Detection Technology Plc



Further information

President and CEO Hannu Martola will be available for interviews and further information on the release date at 10:00-11:00 and 14:00-15:00 (EET).

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Nordea is the company's Certified Advisor under the Nasdaq First North GM rules, +358 9 5300 6774

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.deetee.com