

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a distribution and services company, Thursday announced that it is acquiring Wessex Cleaning Equipment and Janitorial Supplies in the UK.



The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



As per Bunzl, Wessex is a well-established distributor of cleaning and hygiene products, janitorial supplies and cleaning equipment serving a broad range of customers. This acquisition is anticipated to further strengthen Bunzl's position in the UK cleaning and hygiene market enhancing geographical coverage and improving its offering in both product supply and cleaning equipment sales and hire.



Further, Wessex generated £11 million in revenue for the fiscal ending March 31, 2026.



On Wednesday, Bunzl shares closed at 2838 pence, down 1.25% on the London Stock Exchange.



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