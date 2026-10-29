

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corp. (KONMY, 9766.T, KNM.L), a gaming and entertainment company, on Thursday announced significantly higher profit for the first half of fiscal 2027, driven mainly by strong performance across its business segments. Further, the firm revised its full year fiscal 2027 guidance.



Looking ahead, Konami now expects profit of JPY135.00 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY101.00 billion.



Basic earnings per share is forecast at JPY995.90 from the previous forecast of JPY745.08.



Operating profit is forecast at JPY193.00 billion from the previous outlook of JPY143.00 billion.



Revenue of JPY583.00 billion from the previous forecast of JPY505.00 billion.



For the first half, net profit attributable to owners surged 70.5 percent to JPY79.24 billion or JPY584.54 per share from JPY46.49 billion or JPY342.92 per share in the previous year period.



Operating profit increased 73.1 percent to JPY111.264 billion from JPY64.268 billion in the year-ago period.



Revenue increased 37 percent to JPY307.98 billion from JPY224.84 billion in the year-ago period.



Digital Entertainment segment revenue increased 44.3 percent to JPY243.52 billion.



Arcade Game segment revenue rose 17.4 percent to JPY10.36 billion. Gaming & Systems segment revenue increased 41.3 percent to JPY25.11 billion.



Sports revenue segment grew 3.3 percent to JPY25.72 billion. Revenue from other businesses declined 19.2 percent to JPY4.56 billion.



The company said revenue and all profit categories reached record highs for the first half, mainly driven by continued strong performance of key titles in its Digital Entertainment business.



In Tokyo, the shares closed flat at JPY22,940.



The shares were trading 2.04 percent higher at 24,500.0 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News