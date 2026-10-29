

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $580.814 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $276.320 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $532.728 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.275 billion from $3.181 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $580.814 Mln. vs. $276.320 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $3.275 Bln vs. $3.181 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.58 To $ 8.74 Full year revenue guidance: 5 %



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