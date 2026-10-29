

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $595.1 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $631.4 million, or $2.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $629.5 million or $2.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $2.004 billion from $1.893 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $595.1 Mln. vs. $631.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.79 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue: $2.004 Bln vs. $1.893 Bln last year.



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