

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.162 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $2.201 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.767 billion or $1.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $13.069 billion from $12.222 billion last year.



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.162 Bln. vs. $2.201 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $13.069 Bln vs. $12.222 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.35 To $ 6.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 49.75 B To $ 50.25 B



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